Indian Railways In this way recharge your smart card online now the tension of waiting in line is over – Indian Railways:

Indian Railways: Indian Railways is moving towards fast-tracking digitization. Rail passengers can get unreserved tickets from Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) by recharging the smart card through online mode. Through smart card, railway passengers can buy unreserved ticket tickets without standing in the queue.

According to a statement issued by the South Central Railway Zone, railway passengers who have smart cards to buy unreserved tickets and platform tickets can do online recharge by registering on the ‘UTSonmobile’ web portal.

Earlier, when the money in the smart card ran out, rail passengers had to visit the booking counters at railway stations to recharge the smart card.

Take advantage of this facility like this:

1. Rail passenger has to register on the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.

2. Click on the option ‘Smart Card Recharge’ in the menu.

3. Make the payment through digital options like Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, Internet Banking etc.

4. Once the payment is confirmed, the money will be deducted from your bank account and sent to the passengers at the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) of the respective area within a period of 15 days or the expiry of the card, whichever is earlier. have to go.

5. The smart card has to be placed on the reader on the ATVM

6. Select ‘Recharge Smart Card’ option

7. After this the amount will be topped up on the smart card through ATVM.

