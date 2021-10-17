Just keep these seven things in mind, the battery life of your electric scooter will increase

Electric Scooter Battery Tips: Keeping an electric scooter not only saves money on fuel but also makes it easy to maintain. However, improper use of your electric scooter can have a bad effect on its battery.

Electric Scooter Battery Tips: Having an electric scooter not only saves money on fuel but also makes it easy to maintain. However, improper use of your electric scooter can have a bad effect on its battery. Due to which the battery of the EV scooter will drain fast and it can also get damaged soon. If you also want that the battery of your electric scooter lasts for a long time without getting damaged, then you have to keep these seven things in mind. So that the battery of your scooter does not get damaged soon.

Know your electric scooter’s battery capacity and its correct range

If the company has not given the correct information about the battery capacity and range of your electric scooter, then you should first check it. To find this you can calculate it by multiplying the ampere-hour by the voltage. Also, to get a good idea of ​​how far your e-scooter can go, you should test it during the journey. After this you will get an idea of ​​how much battery capacity your electric scooter has. don’t drain your battery

One way to make an electric scooter battery last longer is to never drain it. It may be good for some devices to fully use the battery and then charge again, but in the case of electric scooter batteries, try to keep the battery above 10% to 40% charge. Do not drive the scooter at high speed while climbing and also keep in mind to charge it after every journey so that you do not have to wait at the time of need. Charge your electric scooter regularly

Charging your battery frequently will not only prevent battery drain but will also extend the battery life of your electric scooter. Even if the battery is charged to a great extent, you can charge it well at night by putting it on charge twice. By doing this there will be less pressure on your battery and your battery will remain healthy. The electric scooter should always be kept charged. Avoid overcharging the battery

While it is important to charge your battery regularly, it is equally important not to overcharge it. Once it is fully charged, immediately unplug it or the cable. Overcharging has a bad effect on your battery life. If the battery is overcharging, then it is advisable to replace it at such a time. Keep battery charged even when not in use

If not using an electric scooter, keep it charged at least 40-50%. Lithium-ion batteries last longer when charged, so charge your battery at least every 30 days (if not using).

Read also: If there is a problem in filing income tax return, then file ITR like this with SBI YONO