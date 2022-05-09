Labor commits to religious freedom and LGBTQ protections but no timeline



On Sunday, four of the moderates – Katie Allen, Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman and Dave Sharma – signalled they would do the same again as Morrison declared a re-elected Coalition government would deal with the issues “sequentially”, prioritising the religious bill before legislating any protections for LGBTQ students.

Equality Australia, which lobbied against the federal government’s proposed religious laws, urged Labor to “act swiftly” to protect LGBTQ students if it formed government.

“Labor’s statements are a welcome indication they are committed to ensuring any protections for people of faith do not result in discrimination against others, but any such reform must raise the standard for everyone and must not override existing protections,” chief executive Anna Brown said.

Jacinta Collins, executive director of the National Catholic Education Commission, which has long called for a religious discrimination act, said the organisation was open to scrapping s38(3) of the SDA but urged both major parties to prioritise the issues in the next parliament.