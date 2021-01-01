Michael Vaughan India v England: India exposed England: India exposed England’s weakness

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that India exposed all the shortcomings of the England Test team during the fourth Test. India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth match at The Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.“The England Test team’s shortcomings in batting, bowling and fielding were exposed this week. He was competing against a team that has an idea of ​​the crucial moments to win. It has been proven once again that England need a conducive environment,” Vaughan told The Telegraph.

“There is a dearth of fast bowlers or mystery spinners like Jaspreet Bumrah in England,” he said. Vaughan said he wanted to know why England’s fielding had not improved in years.

Vaughan said: “I want to know why England’s fielding has not improved in the last few years. They are constantly leaving opportunities. They should have bowled out India for 125 in the first innings. If he had scored 290 after that, he would have been right. They can’t score many runs on a flat pitch.