Military-level talks between India and China: India-China talks: China did not agree with our suggestions, talks were in vain: In the latest round of Indian-India-China talks, pending issues in East Ladakh have not been resolved

The 13th round of military talks between India and China has not reached any conclusion on resolving the pending issue in East Ladakh. The Indian military said on Monday that it did not agree with the “positive instructions” given by the Chinese military. A statement issued by the Indian Army has taken a tough stance on the issue.



China did not accept India’s suggestions

The military said the meeting on Sunday did not resolve the issues in the rest of the region and the Indian side stressed that China was expected to work in this direction. “During the talks, the Indian side made positive suggestions to resolve issues in other areas, but the Chinese side does not seem to agree with them and cannot make any proposals on the way forward,” the military said in a statement. Therefore, no settlement could be reached in the meeting regarding the remaining areas.



Honestly speaking to China

The talks took place on the side of China in the Chushul-Moldo border area along the Line of Control (LoC) in eastern Ladakh. The discussion lasted about eight and a half hours. The military said that during the talks, the Indian side noted that it was “unilateral efforts” by China to change the status quo on the LAC and violated bilateral agreements. “Therefore, the Chinese side must take appropriate steps in the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control,” it said. The Indian side emphasized that resolving pending issues in other areas would make progress in bilateral relations.



The discussion in Dushanbe is also mentioned

The Indian party referred to the talks between the foreign ministers of China and India last month, which took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. “This will be in line with the guidance given at the recent meeting between the foreign ministers in Dushanbe, in which the pending issues on both sides should be resolved as soon as possible,” the military said. “During the meeting, the Indian side made positive suggestions to resolve issues in other areas, but the Chinese side does not appear to agree with them,” the military said. He made no proposal to move in this direction.

It said both sides agreed to maintain stability and maintain dialogue at ground level. The military said, “We expect the Chinese side to take into account the overall situation of bilateral relations and work to resolve the pending issues as soon as possible in accordance with the bilateral agreement and rules.”