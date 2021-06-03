Olivia Munn wears white bikini while enjoying desert getaway and documents relaxation on Instagram

Olivia Munn relaxed in a white bikini while enjoying a desert getaway in pictures shared Wednesday on social media.

The 40-year-old actress shared a number of snaps within the tiny two-piece on her Instagram Tales for her roughly 2.8 million followers.

Olivia in a single snap took a poolside selfie with a raised arm framing her flawless complexion

She wore earrings and a necklace and accentuated her pure magnificence with only a trace of make-up.

Olivia in one other picture flashed a peace signal while enjoyable indoors in her bikini.

She famous within the caption that she was taking part in a ‘desert cease’ with good friend Stevie Clements.

Stevie additionally shared a selfie on Instagram of her and Olivia cooling off within the pool.

Olivia not too long ago starred within the romantic comedy Love Wedding ceremony Repeat that was launched by Netflix in April 2020.

The movie written and directed by Dean Craig, 46, in his function directorial debut, was a remake of the 2012 French romantic comedy ‘Plan de Desk’.

Love Wedding ceremony Repeat additionally starred English actor Sam Claflin, 34.

Olivia additionally starred within the movie drama Violet that marked the directorial debut of Household Ties star Justine Bateman, 55.

Violet additionally starring Justin Theroux, Luke Bracey, Rob Benedict and Laura San Giacomo was scheduled to premiere in March 2020 at South By Southwest, however the competition was canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie as a substitute had its world premiere in March 2021 at South By Southwest.