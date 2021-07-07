Seva Sindhu Portal Online Registration, Login, Application Seva Sindhu | District Shivamogga, Government of Karnataka ……

Karnataka government has created the Seva Sindhu Service plus Portal website under which people have opt for inter-district and inter-state travel. It is an initiative done by the administration to deliver government service son the home-steps of the customers. This portal will be delivering various services along with centers in Bangalore One, CSC Center, Bapuji Kendras, Karnataka center, and more. The mission is to bring out all the departmental government services on a single platform to make things easier for the government to work on.

Moreover, with this portal sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in, the control has decided to make the tax-payee supporter organizations financially savvy and open. The control has provided an online form on the website for Taxi and Auto drivers, for whom their assistance is a lockdown relief for the amount of Rs.5000. through this portal, you can get all the information about the state and it’s actually an easy-to-use portal. Under this article, you’ll learn more and in-depth about the Seva Sindhu portal, its services, benefits, application, and much more.

Through this portal. There are some advantages of facilities which could be taken by the customers such as Food and Civil supplies department, Revenue department and many other facilities. This portal surely acts as a one-stop-shop for many users with many purpose-solver of the state.

Services available at Seva Sindhu Portal

Department of Planning Transport department Department of women and welfare Revenue department Commercial tax department Department of Labor Food and Civil supplies department Department of personnel and administrative reforms Department of drug control Youth empowerment and sports department Department of Kannada and culture Bangalore development authority Department of Information and PR Empowerment and senior empowerment Department of Ayush

These are a few of the services which are available at the Seva Sindhu portal online which could cover most of the purposes of the people of the state.

Benefits of this online portal

There are few benefits listed down here for the citizens of the state which could help to analyze the easy-to-use advantage the portal has for them. The following are the benefits of the online portal:

Various departments and administrations of the state could be benefitted and profited from the help of the residents.

The portal can help the residents to check out the statuses of the particular departments, anytime-anywhere!

Through the website i.e. sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in, the Government can check out the current statuses and create MIS Reports without any hassle.

With the help of the portal, the government tends to connect the localities and other residents to SAKALA, which in return would help to increase the conveyances.

The helpdesk being provided by the government itself could help the residents on the spot and also helps to make the government work much easier.

Moreover, this portal can be helpful for offices. Yes, this could be helpful for the offices as it will help to assist and expand the authorities and departments.

The residents could easily visit the nearest service centers by the portals maybe at the Gram Panchayat Level and even benefit the administrations.

The registration process at the Seva Sindhu Service Plus

Now, let’s check out the registration steps being applied at this portal.

Visit the website of this portal i.e. Seva Sindhu Service Plus, sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage itself, select the tab called to apply for services

Now, on a new webpage, If you have already registered then fill up your credentials and login into your accounts but if you want to register yourself / a new user, then click on the ‘new registration’ option given below on the screen

Then, fill the application form on your display with the required information.

After filling up the form with the required details and submit the form

Seva Sindhu Driver 5000 registration process

The process to register yourself under the ‘driver 5000’ scheme is as follows:

Visit the website of Seva Sindhu Service Plus portal, sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Disbursement of Cash Relief to Auto-rickshaw Drivers & Taxi Drivers for Covid-19’

There would be an application form on the screen.

Now enter the details being required by the site such as name, mobile number, date of birth, father/husband’s name/ Aadhar number / Vehicle details/driving license details, and much more and just upload the required documents along with the information

Checkmark on the box said as ‘declaration’ and kindly enter the security code being displayed on the screen.

Choose the option ‘submit’ and it’s done!

Furthermore, for any query related to the cash disbursement relief for Covid-19 to Auto-rickshaw and Taxi drivers, one could easily get in touch on the number: 080-22236698/ 9449863214.

How to apply or check the status for the Seva Sindhu Karnataka online E-Travel pass?

® Firstly, visit the website of the portal, Seva Sindhu

® On the homepage search, click on ‘Covid-19: Apply here to travel to other Indian states from Karnataka’ / ‘Covid-19: Apply here to travel to Karnataka from other Indian states’

® On your screen, there would be an application form where you have to enter all the personal details like current address, traveling address, travel mode, and quarantine details

® Upload all the ID Proofs’ required and the checkbox under-declaration

® Click on the option for ‘I agree’ and enter the code of the captcha

® Click on submit button to finally submitting the application form

Application form for Barbers/Washermen

Visit the official website of the portal On the homepage, select “APPLICATION FOR ONE TIME RELIEF FOR BARBERS/WASHERMEN” Click on the button ‘proceed to apply’ On the application form, enter the details like Aadhaar number, Name, Gender, Mobile Number, Address, DOB, and more Fill out all the required details in the form and read the declaration Click on ‘I agree’ and type the captcha code Submit the form

Seva Sindhu is an online portal that provides an easy-to-go and free service delivery which could help you to reduce the turnaround time, help minimize the visits to the service centers, reduce the cost of opportunity, and more. The main objective is to provide a cashless, hassle-free, paperless manner with a provision of cost-effective service, accountability, and accessibility. It also helps the department to make the process easier by removing the errors, time consumption, no more additional steps, and more. Therefore, this portal could help the citizens to improve the delivery service mechanism.