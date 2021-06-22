SIM Card To Blocked If Covid Vaccine Is Not Administered: Pakistan’s Punjab Government

Lahore. The pace of corona epidemic in the country and the world has not stopped yet. In such a situation, a vaccination campaign is being launched to deal with it. To avoid the outbreak of corona epidemic, it is necessary that every person should get corona vaccine as soon as possible.

But due to some rumors spreading about the vaccine, people in many countries around the world are shying away from getting the vaccine. However, all the governments are trying to vaccinate more and more people by dispelling these rumours.

Amidst all this, a big news has come out from Pakistan. The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province has taken a major decision regarding Kovid vaccination. In fact, the Punjab government has announced that the SIM cards of mobile phones of those who do not vaccinate the Kovid vaccine will be blocked.

This unexpected decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. The government clearly said that this decision has been taken with the intention of vaccinating more and more people.

How and whose sim will be closed?

Health department officials have said that the SIM cards of people who have not been vaccinated will be closed in a phased manner. Officials said that such people who have not been vaccinated and have not even registered for the vaccine, then such people will be warned first. They will be given a certain time to register and get vaccinated at the earliest.

After this, if the SIM card associated with that identity card will be blocked if it is not registered and vaccinated within that stipulated time period. The SIM card of the mobile will be reinstated only after they have got the Kovid-19 vaccine.

Punjab behind in getting vaccinated!

It is to be known that to deal with the Corona crisis in Pakistan, the vaccination campaign was started from February 2 this year. According to statistics, 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Punjab so far. While more than 10 lakh people are yet to be vaccinated.

In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, people above the age of 70 years were vaccinated, while now people above the age of 18 years are being vaccinated. Dr Rashid said, “There has been a ‘significant reduction’ in the cases of Kovid-19 due to mass vaccination in the state. But, the report of the Primary Health Department shows that Punjab is still behind in achieving the target of vaccination. is.”

According to Dr. Rashid, about 3 lakh to 4 lakh people who got the first dose of Kovid-19 vaccine have not reached for the second dose.