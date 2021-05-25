Streaming service Philo TV is getting a price increase



Philo has turn into the most recent stay TV possibility for cord-cutters hoping to skirt cable contracts to get a price bump — however there’s a workaround for present subscribers.

Starting June eighth, Philo’s month-to-month subscription value for incoming prospects will hike to $25 from $20. However those that are subscribed to the service earlier than that date will be capable to maintain their plans on the present value with no change, Philo CEO Andrew McCollum mentioned in a Tuesday announcement on the corporate’s weblog. To offset the price increase, Philo shall be rising its limitless DVR storage interval to a full yr, up from 30 days, and present prospects who’d prefer to improve their storage will be capable to bump as much as the brand new price tier in the event that they so select.

McCollum cited an increase in contract charges with content material companions as being behind the price change. Philo is “relentless in our concentrate on conserving our price low,” McCollum mentioned, however the firm “can’t offset these rising prices indefinitely, and this alteration displays that actuality.”

Philo’s hardly the one cable various of late to get a price hike. Different stay TV cord-cutting providers which have seen their subscription costs rise over the past couple of years embrace Fubo TV, Hulu with Reside TV, and YouTube TV, all of which at present begin at round $65 per 30 days earlier than any further premium add-ons.

Philo is seeing its first official price hike since launching in 2017

Philo reported final November that it had reached 800,000 subscribers, which means it’s considerably smaller than bigger stay TV providers like YouTube TV and Hulu with Reside TV, each of which have subscriber figures within the tens of millions. It hasn’t technically seen a price hike since its launch again in 2017 (although it did initially provide a cheaper “skinny” tier that value $16 per 30 days earlier than the plan was axed in 2019). And at $25, it nonetheless stays one of many least expensive methods to entry stay and linear TV, significantly given its limitless DVR and 63 stay channels.

However with Philo, you can be lacking out on some premium options out there on different providers. For instance, the service doesn’t embrace devoted stay sports activities channels, however a few of its channels do sometimes run stay sports activities programming. It additionally lacks native information channels, and its stay channels solely stream in 720p decision whereas on-demand programming streams in 1080p. Philo additionally doesn’t have originals, although a spokesperson instructed GadgetClock that authentic programming “is one thing we could take into account sooner or later.”

In the event you’ve been contemplating a Philo subscription, now’s the time to get it. June eighth is swiftly approaching, and that further $5 a month begins so as to add up — significantly when accounting for any variety of different subscriptions you could already be paying for.