Texas Says It Will Build Border Wall With Mexico

McALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas mentioned on Thursday that the state would construct a border wall with Mexico, offering few specifics about building that may lengthen one in every of former President Donald J. Trump’s favored initiatives.

It is unclear if the state has the authority to construct a wall in an try to discourage immigrants, a majority of whom have been fleeing poverty and violence from Central America.

Talking at a gathering with state regulation enforcement officers in Del Rio, a small border metropolis that has seen a big inflow of immigrants since President Biden took workplace in January, Mr. Abbott mentioned he anticipated to announce extra particulars in regards to the wall subsequent week.

Mr. Abbott defined that he would begin by establishing limitations to determine folks attempting to cross the border and by deploying extra regulation enforcement brokers to help the Border Patrol. He has blamed the rise in migrant crossings on Mr. Biden’s unwinding of Mr. Trump’s restrictive border guidelines.