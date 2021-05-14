Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar on Android that lets users search for old conversations- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar on Android that lets users search for old conversations- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





FP Trending

Twitter is now rolling out a DM search bar feature for Android users. The characteristic will enable users to search for old chats quicker relatively than scrolling by all of the conversations of their DMs. It’ll additionally let users search for a message all through their DMs historical past and never simply current chats. Apparently, the characteristic is an “improved model” of the present search characteristic, which was introduced to iOS in 2019.

We’ve introduced the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved model that lets you search for your entire old convos, not simply the latest ones. Ready for the choice to search your DMs for message content material? We’re working on releasing that later this yr! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 — Twitter Assist (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021

Twitter can also be anticipated so as to add a search possibility that will enable users to search for particular phrases or content material they’ve shared in DMs. This characteristic is being anticipated to reach later this yr. The social media platform can also be working on letting the users search the content material of messages, relatively than simply the sender.

“We have introduced the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved model that lets you search for your entire old convos, not simply the latest ones,” reads the tweet. “Ready for the choice to search your DMs for message content material? We’re working on releasing that later this yr!”, Twitter tweeted.

Lately, the corporate launched a brand new font household that is predicted to roll out on the online variations of the app shortly. The brand new sans serif font household is known as Chirp. It contains fonts equivalent to Chirp Black, Chirp Daring, and Chirp Common fonts. The brand new font was reported by Devices 360. Reportedly, it was seen on macOS units however not on Home windows units. Some speculations round this counsel that the brand new font household could have been launched throughout totally different platforms too. Nevertheless, the corporate denied commenting on it and informed the publication that it doesn’t “have any additional data to share at the moment”.