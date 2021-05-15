UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For May 16, 2021; Check Winning Results

The UK49s lunchtime lottery is a every day lottery within the UK and is one among the many largest lotteries within the UK and South Africa. The plot for this lottery happens twice every day. In addition to the uk49s lunchtime outcomes, there may even be a teatime lottery plot that occurs. The teatime lottery takes house at roughly 5: 49 p.m. GMT on a typical foundation.

UK’s 49s Lunchtime Lottery profitable numbers for May maybe 14, 2021

The 49s Lottery Successful numbers and outcomes are introduced at 12: 49 p.m. GMT on the overall. Check for the UK49s lunchtime outcomes for at the present time in a whereas as they’ll be up to date proper right here. The 49’s lottery timing varies sometimes. Whereas the lunchtime lottery outcomes time stays fixed, the teatime lottery outcomes time changes. From October to February, the teatime lottery takes house at 4: 49 p.m. and from February to October, it takes house at 5: 49 p.m. GMT.

UK’s 49s Lunchtime Lottery Outdated Successful Numbers

The previous 49s lunchtime lottery took house on April 18, 2021. The timing of this lottery turned 12: 49 p.m. GMT. The profitable numbers of this lottery have been 5, 16, 17, 22, 43, 47. The booster quantity turned 10. We’re able to additionally piece indispensable selections proper right here of the teatime wintry and scorching numbers for these drawn to colourful. Essentially the most up to date numbers or the numbers which beget popped up incessantly are 47, 26, 15, 19,17 and 39. Essentially the most up to date numbers for booster numbers all of the plot via the lunchtime are 8, 7, 3, 5, 27 and 37.

The correct strategy to play 49s lottery sport?

The 49s lunchtime lottery is akin to many alternative lotteries accessible

For taking half within the 49s lunchtime lottery, you would favor to plot six numbers and one booster quantity from a great deal of 1 to 49 numbers

Within the lunchtime lottery, you may maybe both play the 6 quantity plot or the 7 quantity plot.

The seven quantity plot entails a Booster ball that may enhance your potentialities of profitable the lottery

You might maybe both favor your comprise numbers or let the Fortunate Dip interact these numbers randomly for you

Price of the wager and prize cash

The worth of every wager (minimums take away) in both lunchtime or teatime is £1. For the 6 quantity plot, numbers are picked and if one among the many picked numbers fits the profitable numbers then the profitable prize is £7 and if the similar takes house within the 7 quantity plot, it is £6. For matching 2 profitable numbers within the 6 quantity plot the prize is £54 and for the 7 quantity plot its £39.

The profitable prize for 3 numbers matching with the profitable numbers is £601 for the 6 quantity plot and for the 7 quantity plot it is £330. If 4 numbers are matching then the prize is £7,200 within the 6 quantity plot and within the 7 quantity plot the profitable prize is £3,800. Lastly, for of venture that fits 5 numbers of the profitable numbers from the 6 quantity plot, the profitable prize is £125,000 and for the 7 quantity plot, if the similar happens, the profitable prize is £40,000.