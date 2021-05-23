Vox Media’s Eric Arredondo on working as IT support



It’s protected to say that no firm in existence at present that has greater than a few workers can exist and not using a educated IT support particular person or workforce. Once you’re making an attempt to run a web site, create a strong technological construction, and hold issues working even on the most demanding of instances, a powerful IT support workforce can guarantee that issues don’t go utterly haywire on the worst time — or, if it does, that anyone is there to repair it.

GadgetClock is actually no totally different, and so we requested one of many members of Vox Media’s IT workforce — Eric Arredondo, IT administrator — to inform us a bit about himself and his job.

What do you do for Vox Media?

I’m an IT administrator for our IT service desk workforce. I assist handle and support the inner methods, functions, and {hardware} that hold the corporate working. My workforce’s duties cowl a variety of must support our numerous networks and departments, starting from {hardware} asset administration like the corporate computer systems to worker account creation or electronic mail support. Basically, our work is to assist everybody do their finest work.

How has your job modified in the course of the pandemic?

Our basic mission has remained the identical, for essentially the most half, however supporting our firm totally remotely has introduced up new challenges. We positively ship much more than ever, supporting our firm’s present work-from-home setting and making an attempt our greatest to offer the identical stage of service as we might within the workplace. We attempt to assist provide any tools crucial for customers to get their work executed and emulate the workplace expertise at house as finest as attainable.

Curiously sufficient, it’s typically the small issues that used to take a couple of minutes to do in person who have confirmed to be essentially the most difficult. For instance, within the previous instances, I may simply stroll over to a consumer’s desk and help instantly, whereas now it’s rather more hands-off, speaking a consumer by troubleshooting over Slack or Zoom. Moreover, within the workplace, we are able to management the community that the workforce connects to and makes use of — it’s simpler than coping with every consumer’s personal respective ISPs and router points.

We’ve all the time been a reasonably remote-friendly firm, although, which helped my workforce with the transition to totally distant work. It’s positively made us extra environment friendly than ever, too.

What {hardware} instruments do you and your colleagues use?

Usually, all the pieces we have to do will be executed by way of our computer systems, with most of our admin work being executed by way of software program or SAAS (software program as a service) apps. I work on an M1-equipped MacBook Air, and whereas I’ve a desk with a monitor and such, I’ll typically work throughout my condominium, typically from the yard. I do have a loud mechanical keyboard, a Keychron K2, that sits at my desk with enjoyable lights and a whole lot of key journey. It’s one thing I in all probability wouldn’t have put my workplace neighbors by, however at house, I’ll fortunately sort on a loud, clicky keyboard.

I additionally use an Apple Magic Trackpad 2, as I choose it to an exterior mouse, and use a Rain Design mStand360 to prop up my laptop at my desk. I may in all probability do with a extra supportive desk chair, however I sit in a Supreme director’s chair in my WFH workplace, principally as a result of I like the way it appears to be like.

My label printer, a Dymo LabelWriter 4XL, has additionally been getting a whole lot of use in the course of the pandemic, regarding the aforementioned shipments.

What software program instruments do you and your colleagues use?

Slack might be the apparent one, together with Gmail and different Google Workspace providers. Other than utilizing these instruments ourselves, we additionally serve as admins in these environments with elevated administration permissions, offering support and steerage to the varied customers and groups who use them.

We use Zendesk as our ticketing service, utilizing it to handle all the varied requests we get from throughout the corporate. One other instrument we make the most of is JAMF, a {hardware} administration instrument we now have put in on all firm computer systems, and that’s helpful for widespread asset administration, pushing out software program and insurance policies, as nicely as putting in our numerous safety instruments remotely.

If somebody wished to get into IT, how would you recommend they go about it?

I received my coaching, expertise, and certifications initially from my retail work. However there are a whole lot of on-line assets that may assist you get an concept of what trendy corporations count on from a know-how perspective, and what expertise will be developed, such as ITPro.television, a web-based studying middle for IT requirements and certifications, as nicely as tutorial movies on Lynda (now known as LinkedIn Studying) and even Youtube for particular functions.

The job is fairly evenly break up between technical data and customer support, so that you additionally need to be actually good at speaking to individuals, with the ability to support and information with each empathy and confidence.