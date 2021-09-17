Yankees and Mets clash in Subway series on 9/11 anniversary

Within the past month, the Yankees have managed to win 13 games in a row, but have also lost four and seven games. The Mets started August in first place and finished it in third place, out of the playoff picture and apologizing that some of their stars were showing thumb gestures to their own fans.

The two teams’ peculiar, star-crossed seasons converged this weekend in the first Subway Series played on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The game began with a heartfelt ceremony honoring the victims on Saturday’s 20th anniversary, during which players from both teams stood on foul lines for the national anthem, honoring first responders such as the New York Fire Department and New York City. He was wearing a hat. Police Department. The teams then played an almost four-hour, back-and-forth contest, which the Yankees won, 8–7, to stop a week without a win.

The roller coaster of a game was appropriate in terms of how the seasons for both teams went.

“I think every day is the start of a streak,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I believe in this team. I believe in this group. It hasn’t been pretty. It’s been ugly at times. But I don’t think when we do our best, this group will never lose faith in whoever we are.” We are able to.”