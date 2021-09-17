Yankees and Mets clash in Subway series on 9/11 anniversary
Within the past month, the Yankees have managed to win 13 games in a row, but have also lost four and seven games. The Mets started August in first place and finished it in third place, out of the playoff picture and apologizing that some of their stars were showing thumb gestures to their own fans.
The two teams’ peculiar, star-crossed seasons converged this weekend in the first Subway Series played on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The game began with a heartfelt ceremony honoring the victims on Saturday’s 20th anniversary, during which players from both teams stood on foul lines for the national anthem, honoring first responders such as the New York Fire Department and New York City. He was wearing a hat. Police Department. The teams then played an almost four-hour, back-and-forth contest, which the Yankees won, 8–7, to stop a week without a win.
The roller coaster of a game was appropriate in terms of how the seasons for both teams went.
“I think every day is the start of a streak,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I believe in this team. I believe in this group. It hasn’t been pretty. It’s been ugly at times. But I don’t think when we do our best, this group will never lose faith in whoever we are.” We are able to.”
With the Mets’ post-season odds down to just 4.3 percent, according to FanGraphs, the Yankees, fighting for the American League wild-card spot, needed Saturday’s win just to run the water, as their primary competitors also took a comeback win. Had taken
But for the New York teams, Saturday’s sentiments were above and beyond the season. A sold-out crowd with bipartisan sympathies repeatedly sounded call-and-answer chants of “Let’s go mates” and “Let’s go Yankees”, with everyone saying “USA, USA!” was joining the chorus.
“It was for City,” said Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who homed twice and made a diving catch in the ninth inning.
“It was for the Yankees fans. It was for everyone affected on this day,” he said. “It was more than just a baseball game tonight. It was an honor to be out there and to be able to be in that area and represent New York. It is difficult to describe it. I grew up in California, but my heart and my soul are in New York. “
Having said that the spirit of winning has fit and started for the Yankees. A loss to Toronto on Thursday night that Boone called a “terrible homestand” ended with four losses to the hard-charging Blue Jays. On Friday, with Skid reaching seven games into the Mets’ loss – the Yankees’ worst streak in 25 years – infielder DJ Lemahieu admitted the Yankees were “beyond disappointed”, calling his club “the most spectacular team in the league”. ” Considering.
But on Saturday, the team that had recently dominated the majors appeared.
The Yankees scored three home runs in the second inning of Mets starter Taijuan Walker, and the judge hit his second on the eighth night to tie the game. And his brute force was complemented by a little stir with his winning run – the only one in eight that didn’t hit the long ball – thanks to a hard slide and a foul throw. Pinch-hitter Luke Voight looked destined to be an innings-ending double play, but Mets second baseman Javier Baez widened his pivot throw from first base, allowing pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez to leave home. Permission granted.
“You can still play hard and make it a challenge, and he totally influenced that game and made a difference,” Boone said. “It was nice to see a baseline game, a hustle game, really pay dividends for us out there.”
The Yankees’ rally ended what seemed like a storybook victory for the ages for the Mets, thanks in part to moving forward with an unmistakable resonance. Just as Hall of Famer Mike Piazza hit a two-run late on September 21, 2001, helping the Mets win their first major sporting event in New York City since the September 11 attacks, so did the franchise’s The new starting catcher, James McCann, pulled past a two-run homer to take the lead late on Saturday. McCann had also trebled and scored in the bottom half of second.
Mets manager Luis Rojas said, “The guys showed resilience once again in the fight, and we showed that the guys didn’t give up all year long.”
The Mets, however, could not maintain the lead, with reliever Trevor May giving away three runs to give his team a 7–5 lead. The defeat left the Mets four games out of the second wild-card spot. It was their eighth loss this season, taking the lead after seven innings.
While Saturday’s win helped the Yankees avoid falling behind Toronto in their wild-card race – the Blue Jays won both games of the double-header on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles and in a virtual tie for the second wild-card spot. Pulled – there are still a lot of issues to be resolved.
More than three hours before Saturday’s first pitch, the Yankees were practicing infield, a necessary slog after looking remarkably sloppy in Friday’s 10-3 loss to the Mets. In the first inning, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had received a relay throw with the Mets’ Jonathan Willer about 20 feet from home plate. Yet Sanchez made only one potential, high tag attempt on Villar, which never slowed down and then slid safely. Speaking of the entire Friday game, Boone tagged it as “just a bad performance, period.”
Several players spoke in the team meeting, which was a reminder of the team’s potential. “We are the same team that won 13 in a row a few weeks ago,” said outfielder Brett Gardner.
Already battling injuries in three-fifths of their rotation – Gerrit Cole, Jameson Talon and Domingo German are all out – the Yankees have escalated their recent challenges by failing to get depth from their patchwork set of starts . Corey Kluber was dismissed on Saturday after four innings of a four-run ball, the sixth time in the last eight matches in which the team’s opening pitch failed to complete the fifth inning.
Saturday was the first of the competitions they have won, but the stretch has left the Yankees wondering how to maintain this momentum for the final 20 games of the season. After the win, Boone admitted that he did not yet know who would start Sunday night. He used all the players except two positions on Saturday.
“One of them where all we needed, and we used almost all of them,” he said.
