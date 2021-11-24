YassifyBot and ‘Yassification’ Memes, Explained

“Girl with pearl earrings” in full face makeup. The first Queen Elizabeth drew on the rough of her neck. Severus Snape with jet-black hair extensions. Sasquatch is playing Smoky Eye.

These are some of the altered images that have been shared by YassifyBot, the Twitter account that started popping up in people’s feeds this month.

Applying multiple beauty filters to a picture using FaceApp, an AI photo-editing application to “yasify” something in the language of the account, until the subject matter – be it a celebrity, a historical figure, a fictional character or a work of art – becomes almost unrecognizable.

Since YassifyBot’s account was activated on November 13, he has tweeted hundreds of photos in which the subject’s shots appear thick and spider; His eyebrows look as if he has seen the end of the pencil business; Their hair is long and often colored; And their cheekbones and nose are heavily covered.